Prof. Bhakdi auf der Better Way Conference: “mRNA Impfstoffe für immer verbieten!”

Vergangenes Wochenende fand in Wien die von der ehemaligen österreichischen Ärztin Maria Hubmer-Mogg veranstaltete Better Way Conference statt. Einer der Stargäste, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, sowie seine Ehefrau, Prof. Karina Reiß, machten zu den mRNA-“Impfungen” äußerst deutliche Aussagen.

DIE GEFAHR VON mRNA-IMPFSTOFFEN

Sucharit Bhakdi, MD und Karina Reiss, PhD

Übersetzt durch report24.news

Zytotoxische T-Lymphozyten (CTL) spielen eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Kontrolle viraler Infektionen. Was erkennen diese Zellen und was ist die Kardinalfolge der Immunerkennung?

Wenn eine Zelle ein Protein produziert, entstehen kleine Fragmente dieses Proteins als Nebenprodukte, die an die Oberfläche der Zelle transportiert werden und dort von CTL erkannt werden können. Verschiedene Fragmente werden von verschiedenen Lymphozyten-„Klonen“ erkannt – wie Schlösser und Schlüssel.

Die Vielfalt der Schlösser entsteht zufällig während der fötalen Entwicklung, so dass Milliarden von Lymphozyten, die „Nicht-Selbst“ (z. B. Virusproteine) erkennen, zusammen mit denen erzeugt werden, die „Selbst“ erkennen können. Die selbsterkennenden Lympohzyten werden für ihre gesamte Lebensdauer “zum Schweigen gebracht”. Aber Lymphozyten, die gegen im Wesentlichen alle fremden Proteine ​​reaktiv sind, sind bei der Geburt vorhanden und einsatzbereit. Wenn Corona kommt, erhebt sich das Anti-Corona-Team, um die Zellen anzugreifen und zu töten, die sich als „Nicht-Selbst“ erkennen lassen. Dadurch werden Infektionen beendet. Es treten in begrenztem Umfang Schäden auf, die meist repariert werden können.

Im Gegensatz dazu regen mRNA-„Impfstoffe“ selbstzerstörerische Prozesse im ganzen Körper an. Beschädigte Gefäße führen zu Lecks im Gefäßsystem, Autoimmunprozesse im Gewebe werden angestoßen. Blutgerinnsel bilden sich willkürlich im gesamten Gefäßnetz. Die Aufnahme in Plazentazellen bedroht den Fötus. Die Selbstzerstörung des Immunsystems führt zu einer Flut von Infektionen und bösartigen Erkrankungen.

Die Notwendigkeit, zwischen “Selbst” und “Nicht-Selbst” zu unterscheiden, ist grundlegend für das Leben. Sie wird bei der Geburt gegeben und endet mit dem Tod. Diese katastrophalen Ereignisse [in Folge der mRNA-Impfungen, Anm.] werden niemals vermeidbar oder unterdrückbar sein.

Die Anwendung von mRNA-„Impfstoffen“ ist ein höchster Akt des Sakrilegs. Es muss für immer verboten werden.

Englischer Originaltext

THE DANGER OF mRNA-VACCINES

Sucharit Bhakdi, MD and Karina Reiss, PhD

Cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTL) play key roles in the control of viral infections. What do these cells recognize, and what is the cardinal consequence of immune recognition?

When a cell produces a protein, small fragments of that protein will arise as byproducts that are transported to the surface of the cell and can there be recognized by CTL. Different fragments are recognized by different lymphocyte “clones” – like locks and keys.

Diversity of locks arises by chance during fetal development, so billions of lymphocytes that recognize “non-self” (e.g. virus proteins) are born alongside with those that recognize “self”. Those recognizing “self” are silenced throughout life. But lymphocytes reactive against essentially all non-self proteins are present at birth and ready for action. When Corona comes around, up rises the anti-Corona team to attack and kill the cells making “non-self”. Infections are thus terminated and damage occurs to a limited extent that can usually be repaired.

In contrast, mRNA-“vaccines” will incite self-destructive processes throughout the body. Damaged vessels will allow their leakage and initiation of autoimmune processes in tissues. Blood clots will form haphazardly in the entire vascular network. Uptake into placental cells will threaten the fetus. Self-destruction of the immune system will result in surges of infections and malignancies.

The need to distinguish between self and non-self is fundamental to life. It is given at birth and ends at death. The catastrophic events will never be avoidable or suppressible.

Application of mRNA-“vaccines” is a supreme act of sacrilege. It must be forbidden forever.